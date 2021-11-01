IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian players CSK could look to retain

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their fourth IPL title in the recent Indian Premier League, 2021 in the UAE. The victory came after a dreadful season in 2020, when the Men in Yellow won just 6 of their 14 games and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time.

After MS Dhoni turned things around spectacularly this season, there's been plenty of speculation about the Chennai franchise retaining their leader for the IPL 2022 season. At the end of the season, the CSK skipper cheekily said, "Well, I still haven't left (IPL)."

Since then, the BCCI has confirmed that the existing eight IPL teams will be allowed a maximum of four retentions. The two new teams will be allowed to pick three players before the mega auction. There will be no Right To Match (RTM) option this time around.

Looking ahead to next season, CSK will be gunning to retain their title and level the Mumbai Indians on five IPL titles each. However, some tough decisions might need to be made by the franchise.

With a maximum of three Indian players allowed to be retained, we take a look at three Indian players that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could look to retain ahead of the mega-auction.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (Orange Cap winner in IPL 2021)

After an average run in the 2020 IPL season, where he played just six matches, scoring 204 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad made the most of his opportunities this season.

Having made his debut for India on the tour against Sri Lanka recently, Ruturaj Gaikwad carried his good form into the IPL season. The CSK opener flourished in his opening partnership alongside Faf du Plessis as the two aggregated over 1200 runs at the top of the order.

Gaikwad clinched the race for the Orange Cap, scoring 635 runs in the tournament at an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 136.26. He also scored an unbeaten century and four hundreds in the tournament, ending the tournament as the Emerging Player of the Year as well.

The Maharastra opener should be a no-brainer for CSK's retention plans. He captains the List A side and could be the successor to MS Dhoni, leading the franchise in a new direction under a young captain.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder has been a mainstay of the CSK franchise for a number of years. Retaining Ravindra Jadeja should be a straightforward decision for the team management.

On his day, Jadeja is one of the most dangerous T20 players in the world. He's a handy finisher in the side who can chip in with four overs whenever needed and an absolute gun on the field. A complete package.

Jadeja scored 227 runs at a staggering average of 75.66 and a strike rate of 145.51. Not to forget his 13 wickets with the ball at an economy rate of just above 7, and the numerous runs he saved in the field. Plenty of franchises would give anything to have a player like Sir Jadeja on their side. CSK would be foolish to let him pass.

#1 Shardul Thakur (CSK's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021)

Lord Thakur - as he is so often referred to as - can simply do no wrong on most occasions. In most games this season, CSK's opening bowlers struggled to provide early breakthroughs in the powerplays.

More often than not, Shardul Thakur was the man to work his magic in the middle overs to get vital breakthroughs for the side. Shardul Thakur was the franchise's leading wicket-taker and the fourth highest-wicket taker in the IPL.

In 16 matches played, Thakur bagged 21 wickets at an average of 25.09 and a strike rate of 17.09, despite a slightly high economy rate of 8.80.

However, the bowler has got a quality that cannot be quantified. He's got a rare quality to take crucial wickets to break the game open for his side. Not only can Shardul bowl at any phase of the game, but he can also provide crucial cameos with the bat.

CSK would be foolish to lose a player like that, wouldn't they?

