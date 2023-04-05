CSK captain MS Dhoni emerges as the highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, pays thrice more than his IPL 2023 salary

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has once again emerged as the highest taxpayer in the state of Jharkhand in the last fiscal year.

According to the Income Tax Department, Dhoni has paid Rs 38 crore advance tax for the financial year ending March 31 this year. The 41-year-old’s income is expected to be around Rs 130 crore.

The IT department has confirmed that Dhoni’s annual income has not been affected despite his retirement from international cricket. He has consistently been the highest individual taxpayer in Jharkhand ever since he began his international career. The former Indian captain announced his retirement from internationals on August 15, 2020.

MS Dhoni was also the highest taxpayer for Jharkhand last year, where he paid the same amount as advance tax. In 2020-21, he deposited roughly Rs 30 crore as advance tax.

For the uninitiated, CSK retained Dhoni for Rs 12 crore ahead of IPL 2023. His taxes are more than three times higher than his IPL salary. Brand endorsement deals are his biggest source of income.

MS Dhoni-led CSK to next face off against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

The MS Dhoni-led CSK will next lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8.

The right-hander will look to continue to entertain the audience after scoring 12(3) and 14*(7) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT), respectively.

CSK lost their opening game against GT by five wickets but bounced back to win their home game against LSG by 12 runs.

The four-time IPL champions will now look to improve their head-to-head tally against MI in the T20 tournament.

CSK have won only 14 out of 34 games against MI, including their three-wicket win against MI in IPL 2022, where Dhoni’s 28*(13) snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. He chased 16 off the last four balls against Jaydev Unadkat. Fans will hope for another decent outing from the CSK skipper.

MI, on the other hand, lost their opening IPL 2023 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets. The five-time champions will look to return to winning ways and continue their good track record against the Chennai-based franchise at home.

