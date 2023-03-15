Where does Virat Kohli stand in the list of world’s richest cricketers?

Virat Kohli is among the top cricketers in the world right now. He has made a name for himself with his magnificent batting performances for the Indian team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Apart from his batting, Virat is also known for his lifestyle off the field.

Kohli is one of the most sought-after cricketers by the brands. He charges crores of rupees for brand endorsement deals. Various reports have surfaced online claiming that the star Indian cricketer earns more than ₹1 crore for just one sponsored post on his Instagram profile.

Many fans are always curious to know if Virat Kohli is the richest cricketer in the world. According to a recent list of world's richest cricketers published by CEOWORLD Magazine, Kohli is not the richest cricketer in the world.

Judging by estimated net worth, Sachin Tendulkar stands first on the list with $170 million, followed by former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who has an estimated net worth of $115 million. Virat Kohli stands third, behind Dhoni with a net worth of $112 million.

Virat Kohli has the highest net worth among active cricketers in 2023

While Kohli may not be the richest cricketer of all time, he has the highest net worth among the players who are currently active in the international arena. As mentioned ahead, Kohli has a net worth of $112 million, which approximately equals to ₹927.236 crore.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith holds the second position on this list among the active cricketers. The current Australian Test vice-captain has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

It is surprising to note that current Indian captain Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed out on a spot in the top 10 of the world's richest cricketers despite having big contracts and multiple brand endorsements.

