IPL 2019: CSK management announces that ticket proceeds from 1st match will go to Pulwama victims

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
217   //    21 Mar 2019, 20:17 IST

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

What's the story?

Chennai Super Kings are all set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of IPL 2019. And ahead of the tournament opener, the franchise have announced that all the money earned from ticket sales will be donated to the families of the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack.

In case you didn't know...

On 14th February 2018, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir) was attacked by a suicide bomber. More than 40 jawans lost their lives in the barbaric attack, which caused a massive outrage in the nation.

The heart of the matter

The CSK Twitter handle posted a statement today announcing that they are planning to honour the victims by donating the money earned from the ticket sales. This money can be a huge help to the families who lost earning members of their families.

CSK director Rakesh Singh also revealed that CSK captain MS Dhoni will present the cheque, which is a great gesture considering the fact that he holds an honorary rank in the territorial army.

"Our captain MS Dhoni, who is honorary lieutenant colonel of the Indian territorial army, will present the cheque!" Singh said in the post.

RCB and CSK are two of the most popular franchises in cricket, so it is no surprise that all tickets were sold on the opening day itself. That means the amount that will go to the bereaved families will be quite significant.

This is not the first gesture of respect shown to the army personnel by the Indian cricket fraternity. In the ODI series between India and Australia, the Indian team wore army caps in the third ODI of the series. This was done as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

Indian players also donated their match fees to the National Defence fund, which was a great gesture of solidarity with the army.

What's next?

The CSK management has taken an admirable step, which will deservedly get appreciation. On 23rd March the fans will come out in huge numbers to support their team, who are winners both on and off the field.







Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
