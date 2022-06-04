CSK family attends Deepak Chahar's wedding

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) family marked their presence at Deepak Chahar's wedding ceremony. Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Sundar Raman attended the event along with their families on Friday (June 3).

Suresh Raina, who is CSK's most successful batter to date, was with the franchise until IPL 2021. While Robin Uthappa is a member of the current Chennai squad, former IPL COO Sundar Raman joined the franchise last year as a consultant.

The official handle of the Super Kings shared a picture from the reunion and wrote:

"Say Cherry! 📸 Super fam 💛, Super couple 😍 and a Super reunion! 🥳#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁"

Deepak Chahar got married to his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1, 2022. In a grand wedding ceremony in Agra, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The pace bowler shared the news with his fans on Instagram and wrote in a post:

Story continues below ad

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one ☝️ and I was right . We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this 🤗. One of the best moment of my life 😊. Everyone pls give your blessings to us 🙏😊."

Deepak Chahar aiming to make a comeback after the back injury

Story continues below ad

Deepak was ruled out of the recently concluded IPL 2022 due to a back injury. The 29-year-old picked up the issue with his back while he was recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from a quadricep injury he sustained during the series against West Indies in February this year.

He wrote on Twitter back then:

"Sorry guys, unfortunately I will be missing out this season of IPL due to an injury. Really wanted to play but will come back better and stronger like I have always done. Thanks for always supporting me with your love and wishes. Need your blessings. See you soon."

Chahar is expected to make a comeback soon. He is an integral part of the Indian T20 set-up and with the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year, the fans and the team management will be hopeful that he can recover as quickly as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far