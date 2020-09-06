CSK Match Schedule 2020: Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule & Time Table

The official schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) was finally released today by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

After weeks of speculation regarding the season opener, it has been revealed that as planned, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will lift the curtains on what is expected to be a highly competitive tournament.

The last game of CSK's group stage clashes will be against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on the 1st of November.

CSK's schedule for IPL 2020

CSK's schedule for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni's men come into IPL 2020 on the back of some really unfortunate events. Over 10 members of the support staff tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in their quarantine period being extended by a week. CSK started training very recently, but have still been slated to play the opening game of IPL 2020.

CSK have also been stricken by withdrawals. Vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, leaving the team with no No. 3 batsman and off-spinner respectively.

The Men in Yellow are yet to announce a replacement for both players, and it has even been rumoured that the former could make a comeback to the camp in the UAE.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar and young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom tested positive for COVID-19, are reported to be recovering well and even if they're not able to play against MI, they shouldn't miss too many games.

CSK will need their senior players to step up if they are to pull level with Rohit Sharma's MI as the most decorated team in the history of the IPL.