CSK Match Schedule 2021: Chennai Super Kings Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history last year, kick off their IPL 2021 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on the second matchday (10 April).

MS Dhoni's side then have a 5-day break, followed by match-ups against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. CSK's final group-stage game sees them take on South Indian rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore on 23 May.

Two of the Chennai Super Kings' 14 IPL 2021 group-stage matches will be afternoon fixtures, against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings. They will play five games in Mumbai, four in Delhi, three in Bangalore and two in Kolkata.

CSK come into IPL 2021 having made a few high-profile acquisitions such as Krishnappa Gowtham and Moeen Ali, and have one of the most well-rounded sides on paper.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth

Here is the Chennai Super Kings' full schedule for IPL 2021.

Will we see Ruturaj Gaikwad play a key role for CSK in IPL 2021?

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 10 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 16 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 19 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 15: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 21 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, 25 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 23: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 28 April - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 27: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 1 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 32: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 5 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 34: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 7 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 37: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, 9 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 12 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 47: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 16 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 53: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 21 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 23 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata