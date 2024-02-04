CSK playing 11 from Ravindra Jadeja's debut in 2012 - where are they now?

On this day, February 4, in 2012, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) purchased all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for a whopping sum of USD 2 million. The now-defunct Deccan Chargers (DC) was the other franchise that made the same bid for the cricketer. However, Jadeja was sold to the Chennai franchise after a secret tiebreaker.

Over the last decade, the 35-year-old has gone on to become an integral part of CSK. He even hit the winning runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final in what was a thrilling last-ball finish against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Jadeja has played 172 matches for the Chennai franchise, scoring 1,786 runs at an average of 25.88 and a strike rate of 136.75, with two half-centuries. With his left-arm spin, he has claimed 134 scalps at an average of 27.82 and is the second-highest wicket-taker for the franchise.

On the anniversary of Jadeja joining CSK, we look back at his first match for the franchise and where his teammates from that game are now.

The all-rounder played his first match for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2012 opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MI hammered CSK in the match by eight wickets. Jadeja was bowled by Lasith Malinga for three as Chennai were all out for 112 batting first. With the ball, he was hammered for 16 runs in the only over he bowled.

Who were Jadeja’s teammate mates in his debut match for CSK?

Now, let’s take a look at the other 10 players that represented CSK in the IPL 2012 opening match and where they are now.

Openers: Faf du Plessis and Murali Vijay

Faf du Plessis in the Chennai Super Kings jersey. (Pic: Getty Images)

Even though he has not announced his international retirement from all formats of the game, Faf du Plessis last represented South Africa in February 2021. The 39-year-old, though, is very active on the T20 franchise circuit.

In fact, he leads Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL and is currently captaining Joburg Super Kings in SA20. The batter was Player of the Match for his 29-ball 57 against Durban's Super Giants in Johannesburg on February 3.

Du Plessis’ opening partner in Jadeja’s first match for CSK, Murali Vijay, announced his retirement from international cricket in January 2023. He featured in the Legends League Cricket Masters in March that year, representing the India Maharajas.

Middle-order batters & all-rounders: Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Albie Morkel, and S Badrinath

Suresh Raina had a stellar IPL career. (Pic: Getty Images)

Suresh Raina, one of CSK’s stalwarts, retired from international cricket in August 2020, on the same day as MS Dhoni. He retired from all forms of the game in September 2022. He featured in Legends League Cricket in December 2023 and has also taken up commentary stints. In June last year, he launched an eatery named ‘RAINA’ in Amsterdam.

IPL’s second-highest wicket-taker with 183 scalps, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo retired from the T20 league in December 2022 and took over as CSK’s bowling coach. He is representing the MI Emirates in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20).

A handy all-rounder from South Africa, Albie Morkel retired from all forms of cricket in January 2019 and subsequently joined Namibia as assistant coach. He performs the same role for Joburg Super Kings in SA20.

Subramaniam Badrinath represented CSK from 2008 to 2013. After a stellar domestic career, he retired from all forms of cricket in September 2018. At present, he runs his own YouTube channel and is also a commentator.

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni continues to captain Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. (Pic: Getty Images)

After an exceptional career, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, a year after he played his last match for India. The 42-year-old, however, continues to lead CSK in the IPL.

Dhoni handed over captaincy to Jadeja in the 2022 season, but took it back after the latter quit as skipper. Amazingly, Dhoni led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title win in 2023.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shadab Jakati, Doug Bollinger

Ravichandran Ashwin represented CSK in the early years of the IPL. (Pic: Getty Images)

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin currently represents Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. The 37-year-old is on the verge of completing 500 scalps in Test cricket. He was also part of India’s 2023 ODI World Cup squad. Ashwin also actively shares his views on his YouTube channel.

A former left-arm spinner who took 48 wickets for CSK in 55 matches, Shadab Jakati quit all forms of cricket in December 2019. He was appointed as Director of Cricket Operations of the Colombo Kings franchise ahead of the 2020 Lanka Premier League.

A former Aussie left-arm pacer, Doug Bollinger retired from cricket in February 2018. He keeps sharing his views on the game and was in the news recently when he questioned Glenn Maxwell's absence from Test cricket.

