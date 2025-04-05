CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs DC for Match 17 of IPL 2025 ft. Khaleel Ahmed & Matheesha Pathirana

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 17 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 4. The first game of the double-header will be contested at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

The Super Kings have made a poor start to the new campaign, with only one win in three matches so far. There are also fitness concerns at the moment, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reportedly facing a race against time to be at the toss for this encounter.

Given their batting weaknesses and poor form of several players, CSK are likely to ponder a few changes.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 17 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Rahul Tripathi has been all at sea against swing and hard lengths in the powerplay, and moving him into the middle order could be an option for CSK. They clearly need some batting solidity and could decide to bring in Devon Conway, who has been a consistent run-scorer at the top of the order. Conway could replace Jamie Overton, who was carted for runs in the two powerplay overs he bowled against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ad

Rachin Ravindra failed in the last game but seems to be in good nick, and persisting with him at the top of the order makes sense. If CSK want to, they could also use his spin prowess through the middle overs.

Middle Order: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Gaikwad, if fit, should continue to bat at No. 3. If the CSK captain doesn't make the grade, he could be replaced by Vijay Shankar or even Shaik Rasheed, who has been part of the impact subs bench over the first three matches.

Ad

Tripathi could be used in the middle order to take on the DC spinners, against whom he has a good head-to-head record. He will be followed by Shivam Dube, who needs to come to the party if the Super Kings are to turn their season around.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni don't add much value in the middle overs, and the former's poor starts have caught up to him at the death as well. The senior retained duo need to step up their game and contribute more to the team.

Ad

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin's homecoming hasn't gone to plan, and the veteran off-spinner needs to find his best form ahead of CSK's clash against his former franchise. He will be paired with Noor Ahmad in the spin department.

Ad

Matheesha Pathirana is slowly showing signs of his best form and should retain his place in the side, with Khaleel Ahmed serving as the frontline Indian pace option.

Impact Player Options - Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj

Without Overton, CSK will need a third pacer. Anshul Kamboj is likely the frontrunner, thanks to his ability to take wickets with the new ball and resort to hard lengths through the middle overs.

They probably won't have the freedom to do it if Gaikwad plays, but either Shankar or Rasheed could be brought in as a batting impact sub if necessary.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More