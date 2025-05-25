CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 67 of IPL 2025 ft. MS Dhoni & R Ashwin

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 67 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The encounter will be the Men in Yellow's last of the ongoing edition of the tournament.

The Super Kings have had a better second half of the competition, but they're still rooted to the bottom of the standings. Their squad is likely to go through at least a couple of changes before the next IPL, so it'll be interesting to see what approach they take with respect to their senior players against the Titans.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 67 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been in woeful form in IPL 2025, and it would be understandable if he was replaced by Shaik Rasheed in the final league game. However, the Kiwi, who is likely to be released ahead of next season, could be given one last chance to don yellow as the fourth available overseas player in the squad.

Ayush Mhatre, who has been impressive in his debut season, will be keen on signing off on a high.

Middle Order: Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

CSK's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Urvil Patel will bat at No. 3 against his former franchise, while Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube will be key through the middle overs.

The Super Kings have used Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja above them in the batting order in recent games, and the same could continue in Ahmedabad. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, will round off the batting unit in what could be his last game in the IPL.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

All of CSK's bowling options haven't been at their best in IPL 2025 - even Noor Ahmad, who is in Purple Cap contention. There's a chance that Chennai will want to give Shreyas Gopal and Kamlesh Nagarkoti opportunities, but they generally aren't the kind of franchise to make such changes for just one game.

So Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana will man the pace attack, with Ashwin and Noor being the frontline spinners along with Jadeja.

Impact Player Options - Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Anshul Kamboj has been decent for CSK in the powerplay and should feature against GT. Nagarkoti is the only pacer who hasn't featured yet in IPL 2025, but he might have to wait until next year.

