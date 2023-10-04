CSK's playing 11 from CLT20 win in 2014 ft. Suresh Raina and Pawan Negi - where are they now?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a franchise with a rather claustrophobic trophy cabinet. Consistency and success have personified the team over the years and one such glory came in 2014 when they clinched the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) for the second time on this day (October 4).

Up against reigning IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, CSK were dealt a tough challenge as KKR posted 180/6 on the back of skipper Gautam Gambhir's 52-ball 80. This was in spite of Pawan Negi's star returns with the ball as he ended with figures of 5/22 off his four overs.

In response, a magnificent Suresh Raina hundred put the Super Kings in cruise control for just about the entirety of the chase. KKR had no answers as CSK romped home with nine deliveries to spare, marking their second CLT20 win after succeeding in South Africa in 2010.

Incidentally, this turned out to be the last edition of the CLT20 as well with the tournament scrapped the following year. The Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians (MI) remain the only teams to have won the tournament twice, while they boast five titles apiece in the IPL.

On the ninth anniversary of CSK's CLT20 win in 2014, let's look back at their playing XI from the final and where they are now:

Openers - Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum

CSK have had many fabled opening combinations over time but the Dwayne Smith-Brendon McCullum pair was a thrill of its own.

Smith couldn't set the stage alight in the CLT20 final in 2014 though, bowled for just eight runs by Pat Cummins. McCullum scored a crucial 30-ball 39 that catalyzed CSK's chase early on.

Since retirement, Smith has taken part in tournaments such as the Road Safety World Series as well as the US Masters T10.

McCullum went on to coach the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL and is arguably the most high-profile coach of an international team today as he helms England's Test side.

Middle order - Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), and Faf du Plessis

Suresh Raina hit his peak as a batter in 2014, capping off the CLT20 final with a majestic century that shut KKR out of the contest. His unbeaten 109 off 62 deliveries was studded with eight sixes as he turned in a masterclass in spin-hitting, while he also bagged the Player of the Tournament award.

MS Dhoni added another trophy to his illustrious CV as captain and had the final say by smashing Yusuf Pathan for consecutive sixes to seal the deal for CSK. He remained unbeaten on 23 off 14 deliveries. He also affected two stumpings in the game while South African Faf du Plessis wasn't required to bat at all.

Raina currently works as a commentator apart from featuring in tournaments like the Road Safety World Series and the US Masters T10. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket with Raina in 2020, still leads CSK in the IPL and is expected to return for the 2024 season as well.

Du Plessis represented the Super Kings until 2021, which was incidentally the year he last played an international game. He remains an active player on the franchise circuit and currently captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

All-rounders - Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Pawan Negi

CSK have historically boasted of incredible all-round depth and it was no different in the CLT20 final in 2014. None of them were required to bat although they did send down their overs with the ball.

Dwayne Bravo endured an expensive outing as he bowled just two overs for 24 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin also went wicketless in his three overs as he conceded 26 runs but the two left-arm spinners, Pawan Negi and Ravindra Jadeja, made all the difference.

Jadeja finished with miserly figures of 1/25 while Negi bagged a five-wicket haul, returning a mind-boggling 5/22 off his four overs with three of those wickets coming in the 19th over.

Jadeja and Ashwin remain active members of the Indian team across formats and are set to appear at the 2023 World Cup. Bravo has retired from the IPL but was CSK's bowling coach when they won the title earlier this year, even as he continues to play in other franchise tournaments around the world.

Negi's career hasn't really taken off and despite a couple of decent seasons - with CSK in 2015 and RCB in 2017 - hasn't played a competitive game since January 2021 with his last IPL appearance dating back to 2019.

Bowlers - Mohit Sharma and Ashish Nehra

Mohit Sharma won the Purple Cap in IPL 2014 and remained in the mix of the Indian team, featuring in the 2015 World Cup as well. He bowled just three overs in the final against KKR, conceding 27 runs in the process.

Ashish Nehra enjoyed a terrific CLT20 campaign heading into the final, having bagged 10 wickets in four matches. The final went pear-shaped for him, however, as he was carted for 54 runs off four overs while remaining wicketless.

Mohit and Nehra are both associated with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL today, albeit in different capacities. While Mohit snared 27 wickets in the previous season, he nearly helped the Titans win the final against his former team but could not defend 10 runs off the last two deliveries against Jadeja.

Nehra is the Titans' head coach with the franchise tasting glory in 2022 before finishing runners-up this year. He has also appeared as an analyst on Cricbuzz Live from time to time.

KKR's playing XI in the CLT20 2014 final

KKR enjoyed a spotless run into the final of CLT20 2014, having won each of their group games as well as the semifinal against the Hobart Hurricanes. However, they were dealt a major jolt ahead of the final with Sunil Narine reported for a suspect bowling action for the second time in the tournament.

This barred him from bowling in the summit clash and as a consequence, seamer Pat Cummins replaced him in the playing XI, which took shape in this form:

Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir (c), Jacques Kallis, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Ryan ten Doeschate, Suryakumar Yadav, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav.

