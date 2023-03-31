CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023 vs GT

Cricket's biggest carnival is back, with the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) all set to kick off in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31 with a clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK finished ninth in the points table last year, and after signing the likes of Ben Stokes, will be eyeing yet another playoff appearance this time around. They will be without Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Sisanda Magala for the tournament opener, with the trio away on international duty.

Who will take to the field for the Super Kings in their first game of the league? Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023 against GT.

CSK vs GT: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

There is an injury cloud hanging over CSK captain MS Dhoni

New Zealand Cricket have mercifully released Devon Conway from international duties, and the southpaw should be available to strap up for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener. He has formed a decent partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the order, although they are a touch vulnerable against pace and swing.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will play as a specialist batter at the start of the tournament as he is currently managing a knee injury. Although he is at his best at the top in T20s, the Men in Yellow are likely to give him an important role in the middle order.

Ambati Rayudu, meanwhile, should slot into the playing XI, but how he will fare is anybody's guess. He endured a poor domestic season and also had an underwhelming campaign for CSK last year. The batter is bound to be rusty and might take some time to find his bearings.

Shivam Dube remains an option for the Super Kings in the middle order. The explosive southpaw played some important knocks for the franchise in IPL 2022, but he might have been signed with an eye on Chepauk. GT arguably have the bowling might to prise him out easily and CSK have three left-handers in the top six already, so he might sit this one out.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is under an injury cloud for the opening game, with the veteran reportedly dealing with a troublesome knee. There has been no official word on the matter, though, and it's safe to assume that MSD will be at the toss. If he isn't, Conway could don the gloves with Dube coming in.

The spin duo of Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja will man the middle order. The Titans are bound to have at least two left-handers in their playing XI even without David Miller, and the former's off-spin could be hugely important.

The final overseas spot in CSK's playing XI should go to Dwaine Pretorius, who will be their go-to death bowler. The South African has been taken for some runs in franchise competitions lately and will need to pull his socks up this year.

Deepak Chahar missed the entirety of last season and will be itching to deliver for MS Dhoni's men in IPL 2023. The swing bowler is lethal in the powerplay and could break the game open with a few early blows.

Chahar won't have Mukesh Choudhary for company, with the left-arm pacer ruled out of the tournament. Akash Singh has been signed as a replacement, but Dhoni and Co. might have to choose Tushar Deshpande and Simarjeet Singh as their Indian pacers.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who put in some notable performances for Maharashtra, is another option but might not be trusted immediately. While Simarjeet hasn't played a lot of cricket of late, Dhoni appeared to favor him in IPL 2022. Deshpande, on the other hand, has had a decent domestic season.

It's tough to pick between Simarjeet, Deshpande and Hangargekar, but the former two could just get the nod. The youngster would give the Men in Yellow a hit-the-deck option, and it wouldn't be the worst thing if he was picked ahead of Deshpande.

Prashant Solanki, meanwhile, could be brought in as an impact player if needed.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

