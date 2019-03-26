×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings: The team, the force, the legend

Aakash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
7   //    26 Mar 2019, 03:20 IST

Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful, in not the most successful, teams in the Indian Premiere League. And there are several reasons for that, not least of which is their captain MS Dhoni.

The entire CSK squad after winning the 2018 IPL
The entire CSK squad after winning the 2018 IPL

Chennai Super Kings have been playing the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008 and have been near the top of the cash-rich T20 cricket league ever since. They have qualified for the playoffs in each of the 9 seasons they've played, winning the tournament on three separate occasions (sharing the record for most number of titles with Mumbai Indians).

CSK have also won the Champions League T20 tournament on two occasions (2010, 2014), again sharing the record for most number of titles with Mumbai Indians. They've got the highest winning percentage in matches (60.67%), winning 91 out of the 150 matches they've played. On top of that, the brand value of the Super Kings in 2018 was estimated at $65 million, making them the most valuable franchise in the IPL.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for CSK though. They have had their shares of trouble too. In July 2015, they were suspended from the tournament for the next 2 seasons (2016, 2017), due to the alleged involvement of their owners in betting in 2013 (along with Rajasthan Royals). After serving their two-year ban, they returned back to the league in 2018, and won the tournament comprehensively for a record 3rd time.

A well-balanced squad

The CSK team getting on the field
The CSK team getting on the field

Whichever season you look at CSK's squad, it is always one of the most well-balanced in the league. It always has the perfect amount of everything in it - batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, youngsters, experienced players.

CSK's uncapped player has also been a great asset to the team over the years. One such example is Mohit Sharma, who went on to play for India at the international level.

CSK choose their overseas player very smartly too, which adds great value to the team. On top of that, the team works as a unit, which helps a lot and is exactly what is required of teams to win tournaments of such high levels.

Last season, the team management was criticized for having a lot of 30-above players in the team before the tournament began. But the decision turned out to be a master-stroke, as CSK went on to use their veterans' experience to win the tournament.

Advertisement

2. The man himself - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been an integral part of CSK's success
MS Dhoni has been an integral part of CSK's success

Anyone who follows cricket, knows what a great captain MS Dhoni had been of the Indian side for many years before Virat Kohli took over the reins. Dhoni's captaincy skills have been a great factor in CSK becoming the side they are right now.

Dhoni's ability to remain calm even in the most dire situations has been one of his trademarks. On top of that, his batting prowess is well-known.

Dhoni might not be the finisher he used to be, but he can still pack a punch. And that's a pretty heavy punch too, as we saw last season where he wronged the critics who had written him off due to his 35-plus age and recent string of poor performances.

Dhoni's patented helicopter shot is still one of the most feared batting shots in the cricketing world.

3. The fan base - an army in its own right

CSK fans dresses to support their team
CSK fans dresses to support their team

Any sporting team, or sports personality, is incomplete without their fans. The fans are who make them what they are, who motivate them to come out and play, who celebrate with them in the highs and support them in the lows.

Chennai's fans have always been among the most loyal fans out there. They supported CSK when they were suspended for 2 years, they come out in large numbers to support the team at their home ground in Chennai, and they even came to Pune when CSK's home matches were shifted from Chennai to Pune last year. I saw a meme on the internet which rightly said that CSK's fans would even go to the moon to watch Chennai's matches.

Will CSK repeat last year's heroics, or will they bow out before the playoffs? It will be interesting to see how they fare in this year's IPL.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Leisure Reading
Aakash Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Aakash is a die-hard Roger Federer fan and loves playing tennis . He can usually be seen watching the highlight reels of Roger Federer's matches.
Why Chennai Super Kings will be the team to beat!
RELATED STORY
Chennai Super Kings - Team composition and analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why the Chennai Super Kings could start as favorites once again
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 things Chennai Super Kings have done right to become the most successful T20 team in the world
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SWOT analysis of the Chennai Super Kings squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Highest Team totals by Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Chennai Super Kings Players Ever
RELATED STORY
IPL Career Stats of all Chennai Super Kings Players in the current squad
RELATED STORY
IPL: Chennai Super Kings- 10 years of the Yellow fever
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
DD 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 4 | Today
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us