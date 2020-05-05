CSK trolls RCB over liquor restriction removal

Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni

IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took a cheeky jibe at Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the recent liquor restriction removal in the city.

The dig by CSK at RCB was also about their poor run of form over the years which hasn't resulted in a title win since the inception of the IPL. Additionally, the former accepted a rare defeat to the Bengaluru-based franchise in liquor sales.

"So much chatter about Chennai competing with Bangalore vis-à-vis liquor sales. With the latest announcement, we are glad we lost that match even before it began, for battles in the present universe are more important. #COVID #TASMAC "

Speaking to TOI, state Excise Minister H. Nagesh announced on Saturday (May 2) that the standalone liquor shops will be functional from May 4 (yesterday), bringing mixed reactions from different quarters of the state.

"Liquor shops or their retail outlets are allowed to reopen from May 4 across the state, including in red zones like Bengaluru and Mysuru, except the hotspots listed by the state health care department...The licensed shops will remain open for business from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and should not allow more than five customers inside it at a time to maintain physical/social distancing," he said.

CSK fans wait for the decision on IPL 2020

Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled. IPL 2020 has also been affected as BCCI has postponed the event indefinitely.

CSK have won the IPL title three times (2010, 2011 and 2018). CSK also carries the best win percentage (61.28%) in the IPL apart from making the most number of playoff appearances (10). Under MS Dhoni, CSK have reached eight IPL finals, which is the most number of finals any team has managed. In the 2019 summit clash, CSK lost to Mumbai Indians by the barest of margins.

Recently, reports of the IPL being held without fans have cropped on quite a few occasions, giving joy to IPL and CSK fans in particular. A team official spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda and hinted that an IPL behind closed doors could be a possibility.

"The biggest challenge is to conduct the IPL this season. However, the current situation is quite grim and it doesn't look so simple. If at all the event is conducted, the people may not be allowed to watch the games live. But as more than 90 per cent of the IPL audience in on TV and the internet, it won't be a big issue other than losing the gate receipts. It is still so much better than cancelling the IPL this season," the team official said.

The next IPL might be the last for CSK skipper MS Dhoni