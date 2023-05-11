CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 55

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have taken another decisive step in their quest to not just make it to the IPL 2023 playoffs but also finish in the top two spots as they beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs at the Chepauk on Wednesday.

It was a typical Chennai wicket that got slower as the game progressed and the target of 168 set by CSK was just too much for the visitors. Fine cameos from Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni were backed up by the Super Kings bowlers as they restricted Delhi to just 140/8.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Devon Conway riding his luck

Devon Conway didn't have a great outing with the bat, yet he had the rub of the green on two occasions. The first was when the CSK opener tried to hit Khaleel Ahmed through the covers, but got the faintest of edges through to Phil Salt.

Khaleel went up straightaway for the appeal, but Salt said he didn't hear anything and DC decided not to review. Conway was also trapped in front by Lalit Yadav, but since he was given not out on the field, David Warner decided to review the decision.

While there seemed to be no conclusive spike on UltraEdge when the ball was close to the bat, the third umpire adjudged Conway not out as he thought the disturbance shown was enough to suggest there was an edge. Fans couldn't believe how lucky Conway was.

#2 Mitchell Marsh run out

Arguably the biggest wicket for CSK was that of Mitchell Marsh, and the way he was run out would have surely deflated DC's spirits. Delhi had already lost two early wickets and were 25/2 after three overs.

Manish Pandey dabbed the delivery towards short cover and called Marsh for a single. Although Marsh responded, Ajinkya Rahane was quick to get to the ball. Pandey realized he had made a wrong call and the miscommunication led to Marsh being stranded in the middle of the pitch.

Rahane was smart enough to not throw the ball at the non-striker's end as he had enough time to run towards the stumps and flick the bails off. This was a massive moment in the game as Marsh could have been the anchor Delhi needed to get to the target.

#1 Matheesha Pathirana dismissing Manish Pandey with a stunning yorker

Despite being 25/3, Delhi Capitals remained in the chase thanks to Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw, who got together and added 59 runs for the fourth wicket. They weren't scoring at a lightning pace but were doing just enough to keep the visitors in the match.

However, once again, it was CSK's young sensation Matheesha Pathirana who broke Delhi's resistance. A searing 148.8 kmph yorker was just too good for Pandey as he missed a slog and was trapped right in front.

That wicket sucked all the momentum out of DC's chase and they ended up falling way short of the target.

