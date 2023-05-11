CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as MS Dhoni's men solidify top-2 hopes with comfortable home win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) effectively sealed their playoff berth with a comfortable 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 10.

After MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat, CSK managed to put 167 on the board even though no batter managed to score more than 25 runs. The Super Kings' spinners then turned in a superb display in the middle overs before Matheesha Pathirana closed out the game at the death.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 55 of IPL 2023 against DC.

IPL 2023, CSK vs DC: Pathirana takes 3, spinners apply choke at Chepauk

Matheesha Pathirana picked up three wickets for the second game running

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 6/10

Gaikwad looked nervy out in the middle and perished just after the powerplay. He should've waited a little longer before taking the attack to Axar Patel, who was one of DC's most threatening bowlers on the night.

Devon Conway: 4/10

Like his opening partner, Conway never looked settled. He survived a couple of close calls before attempting to sweep a ball that was way too full to play the shot.

Ajinkya Rahane: 7/10

Rahane rotated strike well against the spinners in conditions that weren't easy to bat in. He made 21 runs before being sent back by a stunning return catch by Lalit Yadav. The experienced cricketer held two catches and pulled off a crucial run-out.

Ambati Rayudu: 7/10

Rayudu struck a four and a six in his knock, both off Lalit's final over. He hasn't been at his best this season, and that was reflected in the curious sweep he played off Khaleel Ahmed while trying to target the shorter boundary. The 37-year-old held a good catch running back from mid-on.

Moeen Ali: 7/10

Moeen has been woefully out of touch with the bat in IPL 2023. He struggled during his 12-ball stay at the crease, managing just seven runs before being outfoxed by Kuldeep Yadav. The off-spinner turned in an excellent spell, though, with his four overs costing just 16 runs.

Shivam Dube: 7/10

Dube's long levers lit up Chepauk once again. The tall southpaw hammered three sixes in his team-high score of 25, although he was soon dismissed by Mitchell Marsh.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Jadeja was the Player of the Match for his all-round show. The southpaw scored 21 runs towards the end of the CSK innings, although he could've stepped on the pedal a little earlier. He conceded only 19 runs in his spell and dismissed Rilee Rossouw.

MS Dhoni: 9/10

Dhoni's hitting ability at the death was crucial once again. He hit two sixes and a four off Khaleel Ahmed's final over to take CSK to an above-par total, even though he was really struggling to run between the wickets. The skipper's captaincy was astute, as always.

Maheesh Theekshana: 5/10

Theekshana hasn't been at his best in IPL 2023 for CSK. He bowled just two overs against DC even though there was considerable turn on offer, conceding 16 runs. The Sri Lankan was decent on the field, but not off his own bowling.

Deepak Chahar: 7/10

Chahar is clearly still not at full fitness, but he managed to grab the all-important wickets of the DC openers. His three overs in the powerplay went for 28 runs as he dished out too many short deliveries and freebies. The fast bowler made a meal of a catch while running backwards.

Matheesha Pathirana [impact]: 8/10

Pathirana was unlucky to concede a few boundaries at the death. The Sri Lankan fast bowler picked up three wickets for the second game running and was quite difficult to handle.

Tushar Deshpande: 6/10

Deshpande had a quiet outing at Chepauk. The ever-improving CSK seamer's three overs went for 18 runs.

