CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in tonight's IPL 2023 match. DC will play at the venue for the first time since the 2021 season.

The Super Kings have an excellent record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which is why they will start as the favorites. The track at the venue generally helps the spinners, but in IPL 2023, the batters have enjoyed a lot of success in Chennai.

Before the Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals tonight, here's a look at the pitch history of MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

As mentioned ahead, the wicket generally helps the slower bowlers, but there have been some high-scoring matches in Chennai this year. Teams batting second have won the last three games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Hence, the captain winning the toss tonight may look to field first.

Here is a list of some important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Chennai:

IPL matches played: 72

Matches won by teams batting first: 43

Matches won by teams batting second: 29

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

Aaron Finch and Pommie Mbangwa presented the pitch report for the last match in Chennai. They opined that the wicket should be good for batting but also expected it to be slow and low at the start. The same thing happened as the Mumbai Indians (MI) managed only 139 runs in their 20 overs.

In the previous game, the boundary dimensions were 73m down the ground, and 61m and 70m for the square boundaries. The pitch report for tonight's game will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss takes place.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets in the last IPL match hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Matheesha Pathirana's three-wicket haul helped CSK restrict MI to 139/8. CSK's batters chased the 140-run target in the 18th over.

A total of 12 wickets fell in that game, with fast bowlers taking eight of them. Eight sixes were hit in that contest. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 139/8 (Nehal Wadhera 64, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15) lost to Chennai Super Kings 140/4 (Devon Conway 44, Piyush Chawla 2/25) by six wickets.

