CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 26, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the seventh match of the IPL 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the inaugural match of IPL 2024 by six wickets. Mustafizur Rehman was the wrecker-in-chief with an excellent four-wicket haul. Rachin Ravindra (37 off 15) and Daryl Mitchell (18 off 22) also made their debuts count in the IPL.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans handed a narrow six-run defeat to five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in their opening game at Narendra Modi Stadium. Sai Sudharsan was the Player of The Match for his 45-run knock from 39 balls. Spencer Johnson, who made his IPL debut, bowled an outstanding penultimate over and also picked up two wickets.

On that note, here are the top three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming CSK vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 8.0 credits

Deepak Chahar in action (Credits: IPL)

Deepak Chahar picked up a wicket in the previous game against RCB. He has taken three wickets in as many matches against Gujarat Giants.

Chahar also has a fine track record at Chepauk Stadium, chipping in 20 wickets in 15 matches. With such notable records, Chahar will be a great choice for your CSK vs GT Dream11 teams.

#2 Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 8.0 credits

Sai Sudharsan in action (Credits: IPL)

Sai Sudharsan got off to a perfect start to his 2024 season, scoring 45 runs off 39 balls, including four boundaries. He will be eyeing a similar show in the upcoming CSK vs GT Dream11 match.

Sai has a good record against CSK with 118 runs in two games, including a 96-run knock. He has also scored a half-century at this venue in his solitary match.

#1 Mohit Sharma (GT) - 8.0 credits

Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans (Credits: IPL)

Mohit Sharma bowled a fine spell of 2/32 against Mumbai Indians in their season-opener. He is expected to bowl a similar spell in the upcoming CSK vs GT Dream11 match.

Mohit has featured in four games against CSK and has managed to bag seven wickets, including a three-wicket haul. He has also played 14 matches at Chennai, having secured 18 wickets.

