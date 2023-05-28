CSK vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match will take place tonight in the IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The winner of this game will take the prestigious IPL championship home.

The two teams clashed at the same venue in the first match of the season on March 31. Shubman Gill's half-century helped the Titans defeat the Super Kings in that game.

Before the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head recod between the two franchises.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Chennai Super Kings by 3-1. GT won their first three battles against CSK, but the previous showdown between the two sides ended in the favor of the Super Kings.

A brilliant half-century from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the Gujarat Titans earlier this week in Qualifier 1. It will be interesting to see if CSK can defeat GT again.

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

CSK vs GT head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. As mentioned earlier, the two franchises squared off in the season opener at this venue only, where GT beat CSK.

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been good for batting. Fans should expect lots of runs in tonight's IPL 2023 Final.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 4 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings lost their first three matches against Gujarat Titans, but they defended a 173-run target in the Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last Tuesday. Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad played a big role in CSK's win. Both players will hope to produce another match-winning performance for their team.

Here's a look at the summary of the last four CSK vs GT matches before the IPL 2023 Final:

CSK (172/7) beat GT (157) by 15 runs, May 23, 2023. GT (182/5) beat CSK (178/7) by 5 wickets, Mar 31, 2023. GT (137/3) beat CSK (133/5) by 5 wickets, May 15, 2022. GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17, 2022.

