CSK vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

In a rematch of last year's final, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26. Both CSK and GT began their IPL 2024 campaigns on a winning note.

Chennai beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in the opening match of this year's edition at Chepauk. Bowling first, CSK held RCB to 173/6 as Mustafizur Rahman starred with 4/29. In the chase, Chennai Super Kings were clinical and got home in 18.4 overs courtesy of many useful contributions.

Gujarat took to Mumbai Indians in their first IPL 2024 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sai Sudharsan's 45 off 39 guided GT to a competitive score of 168/6 despite Jasprit Bumrah's 3/14. Four Gujarat bowlers then picked up two scalps each as MI were held to 162/9.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai and Gujarat have met five times in the Indian Premier League, with GT winning three matches and CSK winning the other two. The last clash between the two sides was in the IPL 2023 final, which Chennai won by five wickets [DLS method].

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

CSK vs GT head-to-head record in Chennai

The two sides have met once at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK beat GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023. Batting first, Chennai put up 172/2 on the board as Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 60 off 44. Gujarat were bowled out for 157 in the chase.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat and Chennai have met five times in the IPL. GT were undefeated in the first three matches between the two teams, while CSK won the last two.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans games:

CSK (171/5 in 15 ov) beat GT (214/4 in 20 ov) by 5 wkts [DLS method], May 29, 2023

CSK (172/7) beat GT (157) by 15 runs, May 23, 2023

GT (182/5) beat CSK (178/7) by 5 wickets, March 31, 2023

GT (137/3) beat CSK (133/5) by 7 wickets, May 15, 2022

GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, April 17, 2022