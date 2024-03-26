CSK vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 7

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) notched their second win in a row after coming out on top against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 63 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.

Chennai were put into bat first, and were handed a dream start by Rachin Ravindra. CSK piled on 69 runs in the powerplay, and the onslaught never ceased to stop as GT struggled to have a say in the proceedings.

Although Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell largely struggled at the crease, their plight was covered up by Shivam Dube's brilliant innings. The left-handed batter treated pacers and spinners alike en route to a half-century, including five sixes and two fours.

A flourishing finish by Sameer Rizvi on his debut innings pushed CSK's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Chasing 207, Gujarat did not get off to the desired start after losing both opening batters, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill inside the powerplay. More than CSK's bowling, it was their fielding that inflicted damage on GT in the middle overs.

Excellent catches by veterans, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane did not allow GT to assert their dominance during the run chase. Shubman Gill suffered his first defeat as a skipper in the IPL as GT trudged to 143-8 after 20 overs, giving CSK a win by 63 runs and a major boost to their net run-rate early on in their season.

#1 Rachin Ravindra's blistering cameo and his unlucky dismissal

The New Zealand all-rounder's excellent start in CSK colors continued with yet another impactful knock with the bat. He made the most of the fielding restrictions by taking on the GT new ball bowlers, and letting Ruturaj Gaikwad settle in with ease at the other end.

Ravindra scored 46 runs off just 20 deliveries, a knock which included six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 230. His exploits at the top helped CSK pile up 69 runs in the powerplay, which laid down the foundation for their eventual mammoth total.

While batting, it seemed like Ravindra could do no wrong considering how he was middling the ball and finding the gaps with ease. As a result, it needed a freak dismissal or a wonder delivery to send him back, and unfortunately for him, it was the former.

In the final over of the powerplay, Ravindra tried to nudge a quick delivery by the leg stump off Rashid Khan. After the ball claimed the inside edge, it made its way to the keeper. Ravindra, however, was unaware of it and stepped out of the crease, resulting in him being stumped by Wriddhiman Saha.

#2 Sameer Rizvi's enthralling cameo

Coming in with a hefty price tag and a reputation to match it, Sameer Rizvi finally got the chance to showcase his ability. Although it was only a six-ball stint at the crease, it was more than enough for the fans to know that they have a special player to witness in the future.

Coming out to bat in the penultimate over against Rashid Khan, several felt that a single was on the cards to bring the well-settled Daryl Mitchell on strike. However, it might have been the last thought on the 20-year-old's mind, as he took no notice of Rashid Khan's prowess and took him on straightaway.

He played a perfect sweep shot to score a six over the deep square leg fielder, and followed it up with another six in the long-off region. His knock came to an end after he holed out to long on in the final over, but the blitz was well appreciated by fans as well as by his teammates and the coaching staff in the CSK camp.

#3 MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant catches

While the bowlers played their role to perfection in the second innings by claiming wickets at regular intervals to never let GT dominate the run chase, CSK's fielding played a huge part in the visitors' downfall.

The 42-year-old MS Dhoni claimed a brilliant diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar, while Ajinkya Rahane pulled off a stunning catch in the deep to account for the crucial wicket of David Miller.

Other moments like Gill fumbling his decision after winning the toss, Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell running four runs following a misfield as well and Ravindra Jadeja's refusal to run two runs off the final delivery also caused a stir among fans during the contest.