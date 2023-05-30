CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets last night in the IPL 2023 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match was supposed to end on Sunday, but it ended on Tuesday due to multiple rain interruptions. The ending was worth the wait for the CSK fans, as they witnessed one of their best wins in IPL history.

Sai Sudharsan was the hero for GT in the first innings. He scored 96 runs and helped GT finish with 214/4 in 20 overs. Rain forced the officials to reduce the game to 15 overs in the second innings, with the revised target being 171. A combined team effort from the batters helped CSK win the match.

Here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and records broken in the IPL 2023 Final.

List of all award winners in CSK vs GT match, IPL 2023 Final

Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway won the Man of the Match award for his magnificent knock of 47 runs off 25 balls. Conway's fantastic start helped the Chennai-based franchise gain an upper hand in the run-chase. He hit four fours and two sixes in his match-winning knock.

Here is the complete list of award winners from the post-match presentation of the IPL 2023 Final:

Player of the Match: Devon Conway (47 off 25)

Game-changer of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (125 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: MS Dhoni (catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (41 MVA points)

Longest Six of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (97 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (strike rate of 207.69)

Most Fours in the Match: Sai Sudharsan (8 fours)

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Sai Sudharsan's brilliant 47-ball 96 helped GT post 214/4 in 20 overs. Wriddhiman Saha supported him well with a half-century. Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets for CSK.

In reply, CSK reached 171/5 in 15 overs, riding on a 25-ball 47 from Devon Conway. Mohit Sharma bagged three wickets for the Gujarat Titans, but his efforts went in vain as he conceded 10 runs off the last two balls, leading to GT's defeat.

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans game

It was an eventful final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. Here are some of the top records and stats from the match:

Ambati Rayudu became the second player to win six IPL finals. He leveled Rohit Sharma's record of winning six IPL finals. Shivam Dube smacked 35 sixes in IPL 2023. He matched Shane Watson's record (IPL 2018) for most sixes by a CSK player in an IPL season. Tushar Deshpande bowled the most expensive spell by an Indian in the IPL finals. He leaked 56 runs in four overs, breaking Karanveer Singh's record of 4/54 for the Punjab Kings against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. The Gujarat Titans scored the highest team total in the IPL Finals. They broke SRH's record of 208/7 against RCB in 2016.

