CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to square off in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this clash on Sunday, May 28.

After finishing second in the league stage, the Super Kings stormed into the final of the IPL 2023 with a convincing 15-run victory against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. They will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum in the final match as well.

Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad (60) and Devon Conway (40) helped the Super Kings get off to a blistering start in the powerplay as the men in yellow posted a competitive total of 172/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, the defending champions got bundled for just 157 runs and lost the game by 15 runs. Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets apiece.

After losing the first qualifier, the defending champions Gujarat Titans made a strong comeback in the second qualifier as they thrashed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to secure a place in the final of IPL 2023.

Batting first, the Titans posted a mammoth total of 233/3, courtesy of a third IPL century from Shubman Gill who scored 129 runs off just 60 deliveries at a brilliant strike rate of 215. Defending the score, Mohit Sharma single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of Mumbai Indians and picked up five wickets to earn a 62-run win for the team.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Final, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 28, 2023, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

A high-scoring clash awaits as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to offer a batting-friendly surface for the game. The batters can trust the pace and bounce off the pitch and go after the bowlers right from the first ball. However, the bowlers need to be very precise with their lines and lengths.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad on Sunday is expected to hover around 29 to 40 degree Celsius. The match is expected to proceed without any disturbance from the rain.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans Team News

Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination on Sunday.

Joshua Little can come in as an impact substitute if the team decides to bat first.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings Team News

The Super Kings are likely to field the same XI on Sunday as it’s their best combination.

Matheesha Pathirana can come as an impact sub if the team decides to bat first.

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings last faced each other in the first qualifier with the latter coming out on top by 15 runs. However, the Titans made a strong comeback and won the second qualifier by 62 runs.

The defending champions have played a completely different brand of cricket in their home conditions this year, therefore, they will start the game as slight favourites to beat the men in yellow in the final.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win the Final of IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

