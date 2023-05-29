CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kicked off with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. The tournament will end with the same two teams taking on each other at the same venue in the final on Monday, May 29.

The grand finale of IPL 2023 was scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 28. However, due to incessant rain, the summit clash of the tournament had to be postponed to the reserve day. Fans and players would be hoping that the weather would not interfere with proceedings on Monday.

Both GT and CSK deserve to be in the final. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat dominated the league stage and finished table toppers, with 20 points from 14 games. Led by an inspired MS Dhoni, Chennai ended second in the league stage with 17 points. It’s only fitting that the top two teams meet again to decide who will be crowned IPL 2023 champions.

Today's CSK vs GT toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, MS Dhoni said:

“With rain forecast, we always take it into consideration. It [the surface] has been under covers for a very long time, but the pitch over here has behaved very well. Hopefully, it remains the same."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field first against Gujarat Titans.



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-F…



#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT Toss UpdateChennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field first against Gujarat Titans.Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨Chennai Super Kings win the toss and elect to field first against Gujarat Titans. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-F…#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT https://t.co/HYMcLKhfKy

Both Chennai and GT are going in with unchanged squads for the IPL 2023 final.

CSK vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Chennai subs: Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Gujarat subs: Josh Little, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, R Sai Kishore.

Today’s CSK vs GT pitch report

According to Simon Doull and Matthew Hayden, the conditions are a little cooler [compared to Sunday], and that might aid the swing bowlers. The ball might also stop in the surface just a tad for pacers willing to bowl variations and for the spinners. It could be a 180-run track and batting first could be the way to go.

Today’s CSK vs GT match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

CSK vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Poll : 0 votes