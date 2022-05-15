CSK vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 62

Controversy-hit Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on a confident Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The CSK-GT clash will be the first match of a double-header. The game will not have any impact in the playoffs race, as Chennai are out while Gujarat look set to finish in the top two. However, both teams will be keen to end on the winning side.

After the Ravindra Jadeja fiasco, CSK were embroiled in another controversy when Ambati Rayudu tweeted to announce his IPL retirement on Saturday. He later retracted and deleted the tweet after a chat with the franchise CEO. It remains to be seen how MS Dhoni handles the unsettled outfit.

Gujarat, meanwhile, came up with an impressive showing against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. They defended a total of 144, with leg-spinner Rashid Khan starring with 4-24. GT will be keen to carry the momentum into Sunday’s game.

Today's IPL toss result

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, captain MS Dhoni said:

“It's very hot here. The wickets have been used quite a bit, so it is likely to slow down. Hope it stays the same throughout or slows down in the second half of the game.”

Chennai have made four changes to their playing XI. Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana and Ambati Rayudu miss out. They have been replaced by N Jagadeesan, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner and Matheesha Pathirana. Gujarat, meanwhile, have stuck with an unchanged playing XI from their last game.

CSK vs GT - Today's Match Playing XIs

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma.

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans



, let's have a closer look at this match up



#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #CSKvGT Always a huge challenge going up against one of the best teams #TitansFAM , let's have a closer look at this match up Always a huge challenge going up against one of the best teams 🙌#TitansFAM, let's have a closer look at this match up 💪#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #CSKvGT https://t.co/sDRfscRCN4

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad.

CSK vs GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Rohan Pandit.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney.

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath.

Edited by Bhargav