CSK vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match

A new chapter will be added to the rivalry between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the two teams cross swords in the 61st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14.

Fans can anticipate another thrilling game tonight given this specific match-ups, which has delivered some thrilling contests in the past as well.

The two franchises have been a part of all IPL seasons played so far and have clashed 28 times across the IPL and twice in the Champions League T20.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record:

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

KKR and CSK will clash against each other tonight [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between KKR and CSK is dominated by the Super Kings. The Men in Yellow have won 18 out of the 28 IPL matches played between the two sides.

KKR, meanwhile, have recorded just nine wins, with one game in 2009 being washed out.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record in the IPL:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 18

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 9

Matches with No Results - 1

CSK vs KKR head-to-head record in Chennai

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Umesh Yadav in action [IPLT20]

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to tonight's battle between the two franchises. Similar to the overall record, Chennai have dominated KKR at the Chepauk as well.

The venue has played host to nine CSK-KKR IPL encounters. Out of those nine games, Chennai have defeated seven times, with KKR winning on only the other two encounters.

It remains to be seen whether CSK would continue their dominance at home or Kolkata pull off a surprising win.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 7

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 2

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 CSK vs KKR IPL matches

CSK and KKR have played each other twice in IPL finals [IPLT20]

The MS Dhoni-led side trounced Kolkata earlier this season at the Eden Gardens when Ajinkya Rahane's freakish 71* runs off 29 balls led CSK to a gigantic total of 235.

As far as the last five IPL matches between KKR and CSK are concerned, the Men in Yellow unit have defeated the Men in Purple four times.

CSK were on a four-game winning streak against the Knight Riders before Shreyas Iyer and Co. bagged a win in the tournament opener in 2022.

Before their IPL 2023 showdown starts, here's a look at the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings matches:

CSK (235/4) beat KKR (186/8) by 49 runs, Apr 23, 2023 KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, March 26, 2022 CSK (192/3) beat KKR (165/9) by 27 runs, October 15, 2021 CSK (172/8) beat KKR (171/6) by 2 wickets, September, 2021 CSK (220/3) beat KKR (202/10) by 18 runs, April 21, 2021

