CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final: Today's match- Players list & umpires

Former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will battle it out in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in Dubai on Friday. While CSK have won the crown thrice before, KKR have been winners on two occasions.

Both Chennai and Kolkata have taken different paths to the final. MS Dhoni’s men were consistent throughout the tournament. They finished second in the points table and got the better of table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the IPL final. Dhoni, who could perhaps be featuring in his last IPL game, will be keen to leave his imprint on the contest.

KKR’s journey to the final has been a highly inspirational one. They were languishing towards the bottom of the points table with two wins from seven games after the first half.

However, a different KKR side turned up in the UAE. They crushed most of their opponents in the league matches before putting it across Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and DC in the playoffs. It’s all about making the right moves one last time this season.

CSK vs KKR - Today's Playing XI

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c &wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (w), Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR - Full squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

CSK vs KKR - Today's IPL match umpires

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: S Ravi

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

CSK vs KKR - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

KKR have won the toss and opted to field first. As expected, they are going with the same XI that beat DC in Qualifier 2. Speaking after winning the toss, Morgan said:

“We are going to have a bowl. The wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight.”

CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted that he too would have bowled first as the ball stops a bit initially. CSK are also going into the game with an unchanged squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar