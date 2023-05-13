CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this exciting contest on Sunday, May 14.

The Super Kings are having a fantastic time in IPL 2023. They have played 12 games so far and won seven of those. They faced the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game and defeated them comprehensively to get closer to the playoffs.

Batting first, the Super Kings’ batters contributed as they scored 167 at the end of their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled beautifully to restrict the Capitals to 140/8 to win the game by 27 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana starred with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/37. They have played a good brand of cricket so far and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in their upcoming games.

The Kolkata Knight Riders are placed in the bottom half of the points table. They have won only five games out of 12 and have 10 points under their belt. They suffered a heavy loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture.

Venkatesh Iyer scored 57 but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 149/8. The bowlers went on a journey while defending it as the Royals chased down the total with 6.5 overs to spare.

The Knight Riders will have to win their remaining fixtures to keep their IPL 2023 playoffs hopes alive. They will hope of firing in unison against CSK on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details:

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 61, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 14, 2022, Sunday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium assists spinners. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling at this venue.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chennai is expected to hover between 30 and 41 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings Team News

· There is no update on Ben Stokes and expect him to continue to warm the bench.

· The Super Kings generally don’t tinker with the combination and expect them to field the same XI that featured in their last game.

· Expect them to use Ambati Rayudu as the impact substitute if they bat second.

Chennai Super Kings Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

· With the pitch in Chennai favoring spin bowling, expect Lockie Ferguson to miss out on Sunday.

· We can see the Knight Riders use Suyash Sharma being used as the impact substitute if they defend.

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Prediction

The Super Kings are coming off a win in their last game and will be high in confidence. The Knight Riders need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Super Kings at their home on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win Match 61 of IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

