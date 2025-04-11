CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11. The five-time champions lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in a match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain for the match against KKR. However, the change in captaincy did not have any impact on CSK's fortunes as they managed only 103 runs in their 20 overs.

Chasing 104, KKR won the match inside 11 overs. Sunil Narine's all-round brilliance powered KKR to a memorable victory away from home. On that note, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats emerging from the IPL 2025 battle between CSK and KKR on April 11.

List of all award winners in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic all-round display against the Chennai Super Kings. The mystery spinner bagged a three-wicket haul in the first innings, followed by a quickfire 18-ball 44 with the bat that blew away the home side.

Narine's teammate Harshit Rana received a sapling for bowling 17 dot balls in the match against CSK. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Sunil Narine (Strike rate of 244.4)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sunil Narine (5 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Sunil Narine

Most Fours in the Match: Shivam Dube (3 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Harshit Rana (17 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Sunil Narine (44 off 18 and 3/13).

CSK vs KKR scorecard

Shivam Dube fought like a lone warrior for the Chennai Super Kings, scoring an unbeaten 29-ball 31. He hit three fours. None of the other CSK batters could touch the 30-run mark. The next top scorer was Vijay Shankar, who aggregated 29 runs.

Sunil Narine emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visitors. The spinner bowled four overs, picked up three wickets, and conceded only 13 runs. Varun Chakravarthy supported him to perfection with a spell of 2/22 in four overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders reached 107/2 in 10.1 overs without breaking much sweat. Sunil Narine top-scored with an 18-ball 44, smacking two fours and five sixes. Quinton de Kock also blasted three sixes during his 16-ball 23.

Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad bagged a wicket each for CSK. However, their efforts could not stop KKR from chasing a 104-run target and winning the IPL 2025 contest.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

CSK's score of 103/9 against KKR was the lowest 20-over total scored by the Men in Yellow while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Here are some other stats and records from this IPL 2025 match:

Sachin Tendulkar has become the most successful captain in terms of win percentage (minimum 50 IPL matches). Tendulkar's win percentage was 58.82%, while MS Dhoni's win percentage has dropped to 58.59% after the loss against KKR, taking him down to 2nd position. KKR pulled off the fastest chase against CSK in a 20-over IPL match, chasing the target in 10.1 overs. Mumbai Indians previously held this record for chasing 115 against CSK in 12.2 overs in 2020.

