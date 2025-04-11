CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Chennai Super Kings will play their sixth match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings are on a two-match losing streak at home. They will be keen to avoid a hat-trick of home losses in Chennai.
On the other side, KKR suffered a four-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. The Knight Riders have been inconsistent this season. They will aim to get back to the winning ways and stay consistent then.
Before the clash between CSK and KKR gets underway, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 fixture.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details
Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 25, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Friday, April 11, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium before MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch helps batters and bowlers equally at Chepauk.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast
The skies will be partly cloudy in Chennai for the night game between CSK and KKR on April 11. Temperature is predicted to stay in the range of 32 degrees Celsius.
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Syed Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora (Impact Player).
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
TV: Star Sports network.
