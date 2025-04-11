CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Chennai Super Kings will play their sixth match of IPL 2025 against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Super Kings are on a two-match losing streak at home. They will be keen to avoid a hat-trick of home losses in Chennai.

Ad

On the other side, KKR suffered a four-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. The Knight Riders have been inconsistent this season. They will aim to get back to the winning ways and stay consistent then.

Before the clash between CSK and KKR gets underway, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 fixture.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 25, Indian Premier League 2025.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: Friday, April 11, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium before MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch helps batters and bowlers equally at Chepauk.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Chennai for the night game between CSK and KKR on April 11. Temperature is predicted to stay in the range of 32 degrees Celsius.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube (Impact Player), MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Syed Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora (Impact Player).

Ad

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

TV: Star Sports network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More