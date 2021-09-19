CSK vs MI head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 30

IPL 2021's second phase will start with a high-profile encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians tonight in Dubai. The last time the two teams battled in the UAE, the Rohit Sharma-led outfit defeated the Chennai-based franchise by ten wickets.

Mumbai Indians also recorded a win against the Chennai Super Kings in Delhi earlier this year. MI now have a chance to complete a hat-trick of victories over CSK tonight.

Before the two arch-rivals cross paths at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, let's have a look at their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record against Chennai Super Kings by 20-13. As mentioned ahead, the last two matches between the two teams have ended in Mumbai's favor.

Speaking of their record in the UAE, CSK lead by 2-1. Chennai beat Mumbai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in 2014. They followed it up with a win in Abu Dhabi in 2020. MI beat CSK by ten wickets last year in Sharjah.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2021

Suresh Raina holds the record for the most runs (732) in CSK vs MI matches. However, the left-handed batsman could only score two runs in CSK's first IPL 2021 meeting with MI.

Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter for MI in matches against CSK, with 693 runs to his name. Sharma is likely to open the innings for MI with Quinton de Kock.

Ravindra Jadeja has accounted for 18 wickets in CSK colors against MI. He bowled a spell of 1/29 in the previous IPL 2021 match against MI.

Kieron Pollard has dismissed CSK batters 15 times in his career. The Caribbean all-rounder has also amassed 607 runs against CSK, including an 87-run knock played during the first phase of IPL 2021.

