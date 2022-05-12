CSK vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 59

Old rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will come face-to-face again in Match 59 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (May 12). The remainder of the tournament is a game of pride for both sides. While MI have officially been knocked out of the playoffs race, CSK only have a complicated mathematical possibility of making it.

Mumbai will go into the match on the back of a 52-run drubbing at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR themselves have been one of the most disappointing sides in IPL 2022. So for MI to suffer such a huge defeat against them explains how bad things have been for them this season. Chennai will go in with greater confidence, having hammered the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 91 runs in their last game. Both their batting and bowling departments were highly impressive.

When MI and CSK met in the first half of IPL 2022, the teams played out a last-ball thriller with a cool cameo from MS Dhoni lifting Chennai over the line. Fans of both franchises will be hoping for another close contest between the arch-rivals.

Today's IPL toss result

The Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“It's the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season but we want to give ourselves the best chance.”

Mumbai have made two changes for the game. The out-of-form Kieron Pollard is being replaced by Tristan Stubbs, while Hrithik Shokeen comes in for Murugan Ashwin. Chennai are going in with the same team that hammered Delhi in their previous match.

CSK vs MI - Today's Match Playing XIs

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Dewald Brevis, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs

CSK vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Chirra Ravikanthreddy

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

