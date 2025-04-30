CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the reverse fixture between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 30. Earlier this season, New Chandigarh hosted a match between the two sides, where Punjab emerged victorious.

Chennai will be desperate to avenge that defeat when they lock horns with Punjab for the second time in IPL 2025. The reverse fixture will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

Before MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the iconic venue in Chennai.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, IPL records

Chepauk has hosted 90 IPL matches, where teams batting second have won 39 times. However, the last two games ended with the teams chasing the target at this venue.

Here are some vital stats from the previous 90 games hosted by Chepauk:

IPL matches played: 90

Won by teams batting first: 51

Won by teams batting second: 39

Highest team total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 162.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings batted first in the last two matches played in Chennai, and they failed to cross the 160-run mark in both games. Pacers and spinners have received decent help from the conditions at this stadium.

The wicket has not been easy to bat on, but a few teams have managed to post totals of around 170. The exact pitch report will be live on TV before the toss.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Last IPL match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the last game hosted by this iconic stadium. The match was played on April 25, where SRH bowled CSK out for 154 runs.

Chasing 155, SRH sealed the deal in 18.4 overs, thanks to a 44-run knock from Ishan Kishan. The batters smacked 28 fours and nine sixes in that game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: SRH 155/5 (Ishan Kishan 44, Noor Ahmad 2/42) beat CSK 154 (Dewald Brevis 42, Harshal Patel 4/28) by 5 wickets.

About the author Vinay Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More