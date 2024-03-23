CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player ratings as batting collapse hands Faf du Plessis and Co. first loss

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) failed to get their IPL 2024 campaign off to a great start, as they fell to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

Mustafizur Rahman ran through the Bengaluru top and middle order, picking up four wickets in his first two overs. While the visitors tried their best to recover from the setback, they ended up below par. CSK chased down the total in the penultimate over without many issues.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 1 of IPL 2024 against CSK:

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Rawat and Karthik rescue Bengaluru after batting collapse

Faf du Plessis: 7.5/10

Du Plessis seemed to be in excellent nick, as he made the most of the powerplay, striking eight fours to get RCB off to a good start. He was outfoxed by Mustafizur, and his wicket triggered a mini-collapse that his team never recovered from. As a captain, he did well for the most part.

Virat Kohli: 6/10

Kohli was deprived of strike in the first 10 overs, and it was tough to tell the kind of nick he was in after returning from a long layoff. He did hit a six but fell in the 12th over after facing 20 balls.

Rajat Patidar: 3/10

Patidar played a lazy shot away from his body to be dismissed for a duck. He held two catches, though.

Glenn Maxwell: 4/10

Maxwell bagged a disappointing first-ball duck as Deepak Chahar got his only positive moment of the match. The all-rounder sent down one over and was active on the boundary.

Cameron Green: 7/10

Green looked completely out of sorts with the bat a,s his balance and timing were all over the place. He put in a decent shift in the three overs he bowled, picking up two wickets with a barrage of short balls, and also held a juggled chance at slip.

Anuj Rawat: 8.5/10

Rawat was the standout batter for RCB in the season opener. He timed the ball well right from the start and put away anything in his arc. The keeper-batter's partnership with Karthik revived his side and gave them a chance of defending their score.

Dinesh Karthik: 7.5/10

Playing competitive cricket after a while, Karthik wasn't at his fluent best but still managed a few away to the boundary. While the veteran won't be entirely happy with his display, there was enough to take confidence from.

Mayank Dagar: 7/10

Dagar bowled two impressive overs, conceding just six runs. Shivam Dube's arrival at the crease meant that he wasn't trusted thereafter.

Karn Sharma: 4/10

Karn picked up Rachin Ravindra's wicket but leaked three sixes in the two overs that he bowled. He also seemed slow across the turf.

Alzarri Joseph: 5/10

Joseph was given just one task: banging the ball in short. While CSK batters weren't comfortable at any point during his spell, he still leaked 38 runs in 22 balls. The West Indian needs to take on more responsibility for RCB.

Mohammed Siraj: 5/10

Siraj didn't get much assistance from the deck in Chepauk. His four overs went for 38 runs, and it seemed like he didn't know what his ideal plans were at times.

Yash Dayal [IP]: 6.5/10

Dayal was decent in the three overs he bowled in the powerplay. He got the ball to angle across the right-hander, beating the batters quite a few times and prising out Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket. However, the left-armer ended up with an economy rate above nine.