CSK vs RCB Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Match 19 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams are high on both form and confidence heading into this game, despite not starting the tournament as the favorites.

RCB, boosted by new signings Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel and Kyle Jamieson, have raced away to four wins on the trot. They adjusted brilliantly to the conditions in Chennai, racking up three impressive wins, before shifting base to Mumbai and winning there as well against the Rajasthan Royals.

With the playing XI wearing a balanced look and a number of different players having contributed, Virat Kohli's men have established themselves as one of the teams to beat this year.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's CSK are flying high with three wins in four games. An initial defeat to the Delhi Capitals has been chalked off to rust, and three convincing victories in the last three games have set the tone for a titanic clash against RCB.

IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB Match Prediction

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The head-to-head record between the two times is firmly in favor of CSK, who have 17 wins when compared to RCB's 9. But past laurels matter little in the IPL, especially in an edition that's as tightly contested as this one.

Advertisement

The venue might prove to be the biggest factor in this game between CSK and RCB. Yes, the Bangalore-based franchise did thrash the Rajasthan Royals in their previous game, but they were aided by some dreadful bowling and batting from Sanju Samson's side. Despite having the Royals on the ropes at the end of the powerplay, the RCB bowling conceded over 170 runs.

So far, the famous four of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Padikkal have done the bulk of the run-scoring for RCB. The depth of the batting lineup hasn't really been tested, and given how many wickets Deepak Chahar and Co. have taken in the powerplay in IPL 2021, it might be against CSK.

CSK, meanwhile, have been almost perfect with their planning and execution over the last three games. While the top order has set the tone in a few games, the middle order has had the chance to spend some time in the middle - something that can't be said about RCB.

However, it must be said that CSK have been unable to contain the opposition's lower-middle order in IPL 2021. Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik and Pat Cummins feasted on Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran in the previous game, while the Punjab Kings showed great resolve to fashion a fighting total after being down in the dumps.

Advertisement

The spin attacks of both teams have had contrasting fortunes. Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja have been accurate and wicket-taking whenever called upon, while RCB have been heavily reliant on Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel to overcome Yuzvendra Chahal's struggles.

When there's no swing on offer, CSK's bowling attack has been toothless in the powerplay. The inclusion of Lungi Ngidi helps slightly in that department, but leaves MS Dhoni with fewer options in the middle overs and at the death.

Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli have excellent records against CSK. At the other end, Moeen Ali will want to show his former franchise what they're missing out on.

Overall, the contest between CSK and RCB is too tough to call. It completely comes down to who executes their plans better on the night, while other factors like dew and the pitch will inevitably have a say in the outcome. Being an afternoon fixture, the CSK vs RCB clash will hinge on the toss a fair amount as well.

If RCB's best players come good, like they have done in the four IPL 2021 games so far, there's no reason why they can't preserve their unblemished record. But CSK's similar winning momentum, depth in all departments and inspired leadership should give them the edge for this game.

Prediction: CSK to win