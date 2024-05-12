CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 12, 2024

On Sunday, May 12, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 61st match of IPL 2024 at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

CSK are coming off a disappointing loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium. GT posted a massive 231 for the loss of three wickets. Tushar Deshpande was the standout bowler with two wickets. Despite a commendable 57-ball partnership of 109 between Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56), CSK eventually fell short by 35 runs.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, experienced their third loss of the season in their most recent match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), losing by 20 runs. DC set a 222-run target for the loss of eight wickets. Despite an 86-run knock from skipper Sanju Samson, RR fell 20 runs short.

On that note, here are three differential picks you could opt for in the upcoming CSK vs RR Dream11 match.

#3 Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 8.0 credits

Tushar Deshpande in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Tushar Deshpande has blown hot and cold this season. The 28-year-old has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches and is the joint-highest wicket-taker for CSK in IPL 2024.

Deshpande has bagged nine wickets in his last four games at the Chepauk, including a four-fer and a three-wicket haul. Thus, he could be an important pick in your CSK vs RR Dream11 team.

#2 Daryl Mitchell (CSK) - 7.5 credits

Daryl Mitchell in action (P/C: iplt20.com)

Daryl Mitchell has been in good form in the last four games, scoring 146 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.66. He has also performed well at the Chepauk, scoring 113 runs and picking up a wicket in the last five games.

Mitchell could make a big difference in today's CSK vs RR Dream11 contest.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) - 7.5 credits

Ravichandran Ashwin of RR (P/C: iplt20.com)

Chepauk Stadium has been the home ground for Ravichandran Ashwin in the past. He has taken 53 wickets in 45 matches here, including nine wickets in the last six games. Ashwin has taken 13 wickets in 11 matches against CSK, inlcuding five in the last three matches.

The wily spinner picked up a three-wicket haul in the previous game against Delhi Capitals and will be eyeing a similar performance in the upcoming game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback