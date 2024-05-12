CSK vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 61 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. This will be the first game of a double-header. With 16 points from 11 matches, RR need one win to book their place in the playoffs. CSK need to win both their remaining games to stay in the race for a top four finish.

Chennai's chances of qualification suffered a setback following their 35-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They are stuck on 12 points from 12 matches and winning their last two games will take them to 16 points. However, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) also have 12 points from 12 games, making the playoffs race a tricky one.

Rajasthan are still waiting for that 'Q' against their name. They were the first team to reach the 16-point mark, but have lost their last two matches. In their previous clash, they went down to Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. Batting first, DC put up 221-8 on the board and then held RR to 201-8.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have met 28 times in the IPL, with Chennai winning 15 matches and Rajasthan 13. RR beat CSK by 32 runs in the last meeting between the two sides in Jaipur in April 2023.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

CSK vs RR head-to-head record in Chennai

Chennai have an impressive record over Rajasthan in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The two sides have clashed eight times at the venue, with CSK winning six matches and RR two.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 6

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals matches

Rajasthan have been dominant over Chennai in recent times, winning the last four matches between the two sides. CSK's last win came in 2021 when they registered a 45-run triumph in Mumbai.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals games:

RR (202/5) beat CSK (170/6) by 32 runs, April 27, 2023

RR (175/8) beat CSK (172/6) by 3 runs, April 12, 2023

RR (151/5) beat CSK (150/6) by 5 wickets, May 20, 2022

RR (190/3) beat CSK (189/4) by 7 wickets, Oct 2, 2021

CSK (188/9) beat RR (143/9) by 45 runs, Apr 19, 2021

