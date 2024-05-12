CSK vs RR, IPL 2024: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will host a match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals this afternoon (May 12). It is the last home game for CSK in the league stage.

The pitch in Chennai has aided the batters this season. Since this is an afternoon match, the spinners may receive some help from the conditions as well.

Ahead of the crucial CSK vs RR match, here's a quick glance at the pitch history of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

The Chennai wicket will likely be dry today, bringing the spinners more into play under the sun. Teams batting first have won a majority of the games here, which is why the skipper winning the toss will likely bat first.

Here's a look at some vital stats fans should know from previous IPL matches played in Chennai:

IPL matches played: 82

Won by teams batting first: 48

Won by teams batting second: 34

Highest team total: 246/5 - CSK vs RR, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - RCB vs CSK, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs DC, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

Average first innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the CSK vs RR match will be broadcast live on TV before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson come out for the toss. In the last match on this ground, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar was the Man of the Match.

CSK skipper Gaikwad has a fantastic record in Chennai and will have a good understanding of the surface.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

Punjab Kings beat CSK by seven wickets in the last IPL game played in Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century powered the home side to 162/7 in 20 overs. In reply, forties from Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw inspired the visitors to a seven-wicket win.

The batters smacked total nine sixes across the two innings of that game. Here is a summary:

Brief scores: CSK 162/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62, Rahul Chahar 2/16) lost to PBKS 163/3 (Jonny Bairstow 46, Shivam Dube 1/14) by 7 wickets.

