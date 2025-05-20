CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host what will be the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Sanju Samson-led outfit will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with both teams already out of playoff contention.

With the BCCI coming up with a new set of fixtures after a one-week gap due to suspension, this CSK vs RR match will be played in Delhi and not in Chennai. With both teams gaining just three wins so far in the tournament, this clash will decide who finishes last on the

Before MS Dhoni and Samson walk out for the toss in Delhi, here's a look at the pitch history of the iconic cricket venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has played host to 94 matches, with GT recording a historic run chase over the hosts in the most recent game played there. Stats suggest that there might not be a huge advantage to the team winning the toss, but teams would prefer to chase here.

Here are some vital stats to know from the previous 94 IPL matches that have been played at the venue, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

IPL matches played: 94

Won by teams batting first: 45

Won by teams batting second: 48

No result: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 205/0 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, 2025

Highest individual score: 128 - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs Delhi Capitals, 2011

Average first innings score: 169.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has consistently produced high-scoring encounters this season, and Tuesday’s match is expected to follow that trend.

The surface is flat, with minimal assistance for spinners or seamers once the new ball loses its shine.

Early on, pacers might extract a hint of swing under the lights, but it rarely lasts beyond the first few overs. With short boundaries and a quick outfield, batters will enjoy their time in the middle if they survive the powerplay.

The official pitch report will be broadcast live from the venue before the toss at 7:00 PM IST.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan for Gujarat Titans [Getty Images]

The previously played IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the Gujarat Titans (GT) thrash the Delhi Capitals (DC) by a whopping ten wickets.

Batting first, Delhi posted an imposing 199/3, largely thanks to KL Rahul’s unbeaten 112 off 65 balls. He was quite superb right from the start, opening for the first time this season.

Tristan Stubbs and Abishek Porel chipped in with handy cameos, but DC's total proved insufficient on a flat Delhi deck.

In reply, Gujarat's opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made a mockery of the chase. The duo put together an unbroken stand of 205 runs, with Sudharsan scoring a sublime 108* and Gill narrowly missing his century with 95*.

The Capitals’ bowlers had no answers, and GT sealed the win in just 19 overs to qualify for the playoffs.

