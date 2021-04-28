CSK vs SRH: 3 player battles to watch out for

The IPL frenzy shifts to the national capital for its next phase. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday (28th April).

Two sides with contrasting fortunes are set to go head to head for the first time this year in a contest that promises to be an exciting watch for the spectators.

CSK come into this match on the back of a convincing victory against a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore side, while SRH lost a nail-biter in the Super Over against the Delhi Capitals.

With the teams set to face off on a surface that is expected to be slow and helpful to the bowlers, we take a look at key player battles that we could witness.

1. Kane Williamson vs Shardul Thakur

Kane Williamson comes into this game on the back of a valiant unbeaten 66 for SRH, against DC.

Kane Williamson has a commendable record against CSK, having mustered up 301 runs in 8 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 139.35. The calm and composed Kiwi made his return to the side with a valiant knock against Delhi.

Williamson has had his troubles against Shardul Thakur in the recent past. The "Palghar Express", who now has 50 IPL wickets to his name, has created problems for the Kiwi skipper. The SRH stalwart has faced 33 balls from Thakur, aggregating 38 runs and being dismissed twice.

Shardul has had an ordinary start to his tournament with just four wickets to his name and will be keen to have the upper hand on the Kiwi skipper, who is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. The medium pacer will look to come out on top once again, in a contest that should come about in the middle overs.

2. SRH captain David Warner vs Deepak Chahar

Advertisement

There is perhaps no better time for David Warner to take control of SRH's batting innings than now, as they look to recover from a dreadful start to the season. The SRH skipper has mustered 348 runs against CSK, including five 50-plus scores, in eight innings at a strike rate of 151.97.

He will face a tough task against CSK's spearhead Deepar Chahar, who is in fine form with the new ball. The medium pacer is the leading wicket-taker for his side, with 8 wickets to his name.

Warner's vulnerability against pacers coming around the wicket is no secret and with Chahar's ability to swing the ball both ways early on, the Australian could be in for a stern test as he tries to find some form.

3. Suresh Raina vs Rashid Khan

Advertisement

Suresh Raina has been CSK's most reliable batsman over the years, with crucial knocks to glue the innings together. The southpaw has a good record against SRH, having aggregated 518 runs at a strike rate of 141.9, with an average of 32.4.

Raina returned to CSK this season after missing out on the previous season. He has had a bit of a change in role with the introduction of Moeen Ali, which perhaps allows him to play more freely.

While Raina's short-ball weakness has been well documented over the years, it's Rashid Khan's leg-spin that has asked him the more pertinent questions. The reliable CSK batter has faced 34 balls from Rashid, scoring only 46 runs and having been dismissed thrice.

On a track that should offer some assistance to the spinners, SRH's frontline spinner will look to dismiss Raina for the fourth time in the tournament when the two sides clash tonight.