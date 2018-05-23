Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018, CSK Vs SRH: 5 talking points

    Major talking points from the first qualifier which went down to the wire.

    Akash Mishra
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 08:32 IST
    740

    CSK advance to the final after their victory against SRH
    CSK advance to the final after their victory against SRH

    Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier of the 2018 IPL edition at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

    The two teams had topped the points table after the group stages and hence this was expected to be a pulsating encounter, and boy did they live up to that billing.

    After a below par performance with the bat, the SRH bowlers made the Chennai batsmen dance to their tunes and almost managed to eke out a victory for their team. So without further ado, let's have a look at the major talking points from the game.

    #5 SRH have a torrid start with the bat

    After winning the toss, Dhoni did not hesitate to put SRH to bat first. Wankhede generally has historically been a batsman's paradise, but this time around, the bowlers have had a greater say here especially in the initial few overs.

    Chennai bowlers were on the prowl right from the word go and backed their captain's decision by taking wickets at regular intervals.

    Shikhar Dhawan, who has been in pretty good form of late was scalped by Deepak Chahar for a golden duck while Goswami was accounted for by Lungi Ngidi.

    Once their captain was dismissed, their fragile middle order did not show enough stomach for a fight, failing to inject any momentum into the innings or building any partnerships worth notable.

    Credit must be given to the CSK bowlers for maintaining tight lines and lengths, not allowing the batsmen to score runs freely. Manish Pandey continued his barren run of form and persisted after scoring a scratchy 8 off 16 balls.

    Pathan, too, looked fidgety in his batting but managed to contribute 24 runs to the total. Although their bowlers bowled their hearts out, the SRH thinktank will go back to drawing board with worried faces about their batting lineup for the Eliminator.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH 5 Reasons why Hyderabad lost against...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Hits and Misses 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Twitter reacts as...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Match 20: SRH vs CSK - Preview, head-to-head,...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, CSK vs SRH, 1st Qualifier: 4 tips to...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018