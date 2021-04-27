CSK vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 23 of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings will open the Delhi leg of their IPL 2021 campaign against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both teams have had contrasting runs so far this season. While Chennai Super Kings sit atop the IPL 2021 standings with eight points from five matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad are rock-bottom with only one victory in five outings.

CSK and SRH have been two of the most consistent outfits in IPL history. The two franchises contested the IPL 2018 final, where MS Dhoni's team beat the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Last year, CSK and SRH crossed paths twice in the United Arab Emirates. The Sunrisers won the first match by seven runs, with the Super Kings beating Hyderabad in the reverse fixture.

MS Dhoni's men will be keen to continue their winning momentum in Delhi after recording four wins in Mumbai. Here's a look at CSK's head-to-head stats against SRH in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings have dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in head-to-head stats. The two teams have faced each other 15 times in the IPL, with the Chennai-based franchise emerging victorious on 11 occasions.

The upcoming IPL 2021 fixture will be the first CSK-SRH meeting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

While Suresh Raina (415 runs) has been the most successful batsman in the IPL games between CSK and SRH, Dwayne Bravo (17 wickets) holds the record for the most wickets in Chennai vs. Hyderabad matches.

For SRH, David Warner has aggregated 348 runs against CSK. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, has picked up eight wickets for Hyderabad against Chennai. It will be interesting to see if Kumar will be 100% fit for Wednesday's IPL 2021 clash.