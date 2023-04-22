CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Jadeja, Conway lead Men in Yellow to comfortable home win

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got back to winning ways at Chepauk as they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in Match 29 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, April 21.

MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl, after which the bowlers turned in a comprehensive display to restrict the Orange Army to a distinctly below-par 134/7. The Super Kings were always in control of the chase, getting over the line with eight balls to spare.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 29 of IPL 2023 against SRH.

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH: Bowlers shine, openers flourish as MS Dhoni and Co. cruise past Sunrisers

Devon Conway batted through the CSK innings to steer them home

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad took two good catches in the first innings and played a calm knock. Giving his opening partner company, the youngster made 35 before being run out in unfortunate fashion at the non-striker's end.

Devon Conway: 10/10

Conway held the CSK innings together once again, with his acceleration against Marco Jansen in the final over of the powerplay effectively sealing the deal for the home side. The southpaw finished unbeaten on a stellar 77, striking 12 fours all around the ground. He is very consistent once he finds his rhythm.

Ajinkya Rahane: 3/10

Rahane was always going to struggle with pace off the ball in the middle overs. He lasted 10 balls for nine runs before being outfoxed by Mayank Markande.

Ambati Rayudu [impact]: 3/10

Rayudu was another CSK batter to be bamboozled by Markande. The veteran, who seems rather lethargic on the field these days, made nine runs before being deceived by a googly.

Moeen Ali: 5/10

Moeen, who struck the winning boundary, bowled two overs that went for 18 runs. With SRH not having many left-handers in their middle order, the all-rounder's role was limited in Chennai.

Shivam Dube: 5/10

Dube wasn't required to bat against SRH. He receives a standard rating.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja was the pick of the CSK bowlers. He was unerringly accurate with his lines and lengths, scalping three wickets to break the back of the Hyderabad batting lineup and conceding just one boundary in his spell. The left-arm spinner walked away with the Player of the Match award.

MS Dhoni: 9/10

Dhoni was excellent behind the stumps. He grabbed an excellent catch to dismiss Aiden Markram before stumping Mayank Agarwal. The skipper capped off his keeping performance with a direct hit off the final ball of SRH's innings.

Maheesh Theekshana: 7/10

Theekshana turned in an improved performance, conceding 27 runs in his spell and sending back Markram. He was hit for just two fours as the SRH batters tried to play him around for singles and twos.

Akash Singh: 8/10

Akash bowled a penetrative spell in the powerplay. Although there wasn't much swing on offer, the left-armer kept things tight and didn't give the opposition batters much to work with. He had his reward in an excellent third over, where he dismissed Harry Brook and tied up Rahul Tripathi.

Matheesha Pathirana: 9/10

Pathirana bowled three overs at the death against SRH and was simply superb. The slingy pacer's variations in both pace and length were almost impossible to decipher as he conceded just 22 runs in his spell and dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen.

Tushar Deshpande: 6/10

Deshpande once again ended up as CSK's most expensive bowler, but he wasn't as bad as his figures of 0/26 in three overs suggest. Without much help from the surface, the fast bowler tried his best.

