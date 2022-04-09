CSK vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 17

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 17 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Whoever wins the clash will get their first points on the board. Defending champions Chennai have lost three out of three, while Hyderabad have tasted defeat in their first two matches.

CSK have gone into IPL 2022 with a new captain in all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. And although these are still early days in the tournament, the signs are not looking very encouraging for the franchise. Jadeja has looked under pressure in all departments of the game and the same has reflected in his performances. The batting, too, needs to stand up. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, in particular, needs to deliver.

SRH are sailing in a similar boat. They should have chased down 170 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, needing 41 off their last four overs with six wickets in hand, they stumbled to a 12-run defeat. Both the batting and bowling departments need to pull up their socks.

Today's IPL toss result

Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field first. Explaining his decision, skipper Kane Williamson said:

“We just considered bowling first today.”

Hyderabad have made two changes for the game. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in for Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd.

CSK have made one change. Maheesh Theekshana comes in for Dwaine Pretorius.

CSK vs SRH - Today's Match Playing 11s

CSK playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Glenn Phillips, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth

CSK vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

