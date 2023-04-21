CSK vs SRH, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), two teams at opposite ends of the table, are set to lock horns with each other in Match 29 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21.

The Sunrisers, who are placed ninth in the , have won just two of their first five games. They will enter tonight's game on the back of a defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home.

After winning the toss, the hosts asked MI to bat first in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma (28) and Ishan Kishan (38) gave their team a rapid start but couldn't manage to score a big one.

Cameron Green took over and raced past his half-century in just 33 balls. Youngster Tilak Verma also instilled some impetus into the MI innings with his well-made 17-ball 37. It helped them reach a score of 192/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing a challenging target, SRH needed to get off to a bright start. However, both Harry Brook and Rahul Tripathi lost their wickets early to Jason Behrendorff.

Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram added 46 for the third wicket before MI pegged back into the game with two more quick wickets.

Heinrich Klaasen gave MI a scare with a terrific exhibition of big-hitting, going after Piyush Chawla and launching him for 4,6,6,4. However, the leg-spinner had the last laugh as Klaasen was caught for 36 off 16 while attempting another big hit.

In the end, MI bowlers showcased a great application in the death overs, restricting SRH to 178, thus winning their third consecutive game by 14 runs.

Scorecard of CSK from their last IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of CSK from their last IPL 2023 game [Sportskeeda]

Unlike SRH, however, the Super Kings won their last IPL 2023 match, which was against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru.

After being put to bat first, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube played terrific knocks as Chennai put up a healthy 226/6 on the board. Ruturaj Gaikwad once again failed to get going and lost his wicket for just three runs.

Conway and Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) added 74 runs for the second wicket, with both the batters making the most of the poweplay.

The fine stand ended when Rahane was cleaned up by a googly from Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dube came in at No. 4 and began his onslaught, mustering 52 runs in 26 balls. Conway meanwhile aggregated 83 runs off 45 balls before losing his stumps to Harshal Patel in the 16th over.

Ambati Rayudu (14 off 6) and Moeen Ali (19* off 9) played handy cameos for CSK as the franchise recorded their third-best ever IPL total.

Bowling scorecard of CSK vs RCB [Sportskeeda]

Chasing a steep target of 227 runs, the hosts lost Virat Kohli in the first over itself. After Mahipal Lomror also recorded a duck, Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (76) came together and forged a marvelous third-wicket partnership of 126 runs.

Both overseas stars took the game to CSK bowlers and thrashed them all around the park. However, the visitors roared back into the game after dismissing both Maxwell and Du Plessis within the space of two overs.

The onus fell on Dinesh Karthik to complete the job for RCB. While he looked good in his 14-ball 20, the experienced wicket-keeper lost his wicket at a crucial juncture.

CSK bowlers held back decently at the end as they restricted RCB to 218/8.

Tushar Deshpande and Matheesha Parithana were the two pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking up five important wickets between them.

