CSK vs SRH Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Two teams moored to the bottom of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will attempt to get their campaign underway at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, April 9.

CSK are winless in three games and will look to consign SRH to the same fate. After an opening-day loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Men in Yellow fell to the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings to make a terrible start to life under Ravindra Jadeja. Bowling has been the biggest concern for CSK, with most of their domestic options proving highly expensive.

CSK's thin bowling lineup might meet their most favorable opposition in SRH, whose unorthodox batting ideas haven't come to fruition so far. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have made insipid starts, with the middle order not firing in unison yet. The Orange Army were in a position to beat the Super Giants in their previous game but squandered the opportunity despite contributions from Rahul Tripathi and Nicholas Pooran.

It's safe to say that both CSK and SRH have very little room for error in this 10-team IPL. The two points up for grabs from Match 17 could well define the two teams' seasons.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: CSK vs SRH

CSK's middle order needs to ensure control over the middle overs

CSK's Indian quicks have let them down in IPL 2022. With Adam Milne still out injured, whoever is picked between Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary needs to guarantee a few tight overs up front. Rajvardhan Hangargekar hasn't been included in the playing XI yet, and Jadeja might do well to trust youth early in the season.

Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius and Chris Jordan form an effective death-bowling trio, but CSK's powerplay effectiveness has gone down massively in Deepak Chahar's absence. In SRH, however, CSK are facing a team that isn't as well-equipped to capitalize on their weaknesses.

Irrespective of the order in which SRH choose to play their batters, a few are bound to be out of their ideal positions. Abhishek and Williamson, who are yet to make a notable contribution this year, are running out of time to justify the team's strategy.

CSK have some top-order worries of their own. Ruturaj Gaikwad has managed a miserable two runs from three games, and while he's known to be a notoriously slow starter, he cannot afford to put the side in any more powerplay strife. Moeen Ali hasn't hit his straps yet, with Shivam Dube probably the middle-order batter to show some semblance of form for CSK.

However, Jadeja and Co. might only be a couple of players returning to form away from going on a winning run. While their bowling plans have improved over the last three games, SRH not having a quality leg-spinner in their ranks could allow them to dominate the middle overs with their deep batting lineup.

Both teams have been among the worst in IPL 2022, but CSK's problems appear to be easier to solve. The defending champions could finally put some points on the board on Saturday.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 17 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will CSK beat SRH to register their first win of IPL 2022? Yes No 50 votes so far