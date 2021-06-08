Chennai Super Kings: What if Rashid Khan played for MS Dhoni's side?

Imagine Rashid Khan in CSK colors. Not only would it be heartbreaking for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans, but he would also bolster an already formidable Chennai outfit.

The question of "What if?" stems from a speculative quote in a Times Now report as the Afghan spinner spoke about his dream of playing under MS Dhoni.

“I have a dream that I will play under MS Dhoni. Because the experience playing with him, under him is very important. For a bowler, the role of the wicketkeeper is very important and I don't think there is anyone better than him to explain things,” Rashid Khan said on a YouTube show called "Cricast," (via Times Now).

Although it is unlikely that SRH will let their prized asset go, the thought of Rashid Khan in CSK's yellow jersey is rather intriguing.

How would Rashid Khan improve CSK?

Ravindra Jadeja has already established himself as a powerhouse for CSK. His ability to get through four miserly overs in no time at all makes him the perfect all-rounder for the side.

What Rashid Khan does is trump at least three international players in the side thanks to his all-round skills. Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo are aging superstars. This is why Rashid Khan would have a chance to be a regular feature in CSK's playing XI.

Jadeja and Khan in tandem would mean a solid mid-innings salvo for the Chennai side. The duo will be more than capable of defending totals to give CSK a better chance of winning.

With Dhoni favoring spin in the middle, Rashid Khan's addition to the squad will be a major boost to CSK's bowling department. Rashid Khan is no slouch with the bat either. His ability to hit big makes him a valuable lower-order batsman. Rashid Khan playing for any team in the IPL considerably increases their chances of winning silverware.

SRH will be hoping that Rashid Khan will play a massive role in bringing their side close to title contention. Placed at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table, the side will be hoping to get themselves out of the rut and finish in a decent position when the tournament resumes.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar