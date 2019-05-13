CWC 2019: Rohit and Dhoni’s successful stints as IPL captains are good news for Kohli-led India in the upcoming tournament

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

No major injury to Indian World Cup-bound players during the 2019 IPL season, barring a minor niggle to Kedar Jadhav, has meant that the Indian cricket fan is relieved now that the IPL has come to an end.

From the point of the view of the World Cup, there were concerns from many, especially well-wishers of Indian cricket, about the adverse effect that the IPL might have on the fitness of the World Cup-bound players. The injury scare to Jasprit Bumrah on the very first day of the IPL was, to the relief of many, not a sign of things to come.

In fact, it was the same Bumrah who not only survived the grind of the entire IPL season, but delivered when it mattered the most, in the IPL final, and was instrumental in Mumbai Indians clinching a fourth title.

Among the many positives that India had from this IPL, one of the most important ones is the fact that the two best minds of cricket tactics who happen to be Indian captain Virat Kohli’s eyes and ears on the cricket field, were in top form as captains of their respective franchises throughout the tournament.

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are regarded as two of the sharpest cricketing brains, and each one has his own uniquely successful way of captaining a side. Their tremendous success as captains in the Indian Premier League is testimony to how much a good captain can contribute to the eventual success of a team.

It came as no surprise then to see these players carrying their respective teams into yet another final. Even in the final, each captain made several brilliant decisions that contributed in nullifying the other team’s advantages. Some moves may have back-fired- for instance, Rohit handing over the crucial eighteenth over to Krunal Pandya. But all in all, the captains were on the mark, all the time, thoroughly focused in terms of field placement, bowling changes, etc.

Their success as captains of their respective IPL franchises just before the World Cup would help further their confidence in their own abilities as astute readers of the game. The Indian team is extremely fortunate to have these two brilliant cricketing minds to help Kohli out on the field.