Dale Steyn believes Mumbai Indians should give Jasprit Bumrah one over in the powerplay

Former South African speedster Dale Steyn believes Mumbai Indians (MI) should give pacer Jasprit Bumrah one over in the powerplay. Steyn feels the pitches in the UAE will offer Bumrah plenty of assistance, boosting his chances of picking up an early wicket.

Bumrah has bowled 10 overs in the powerplay so far in IPL 2021, but has failed to pick up a single wicket. The Indian pacer wasn't used in the first six overs in Mumbai Indians' most recent game, 20-run defeat by Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Steyn said that with batsmen looking to take risks and score quickly in the first few overs, Bumrah will be able to make an impact.

"I still think playing in UAE, he (Bumrah) will get a little bit of more purchase from the wickets as opposed to playing in India," Steyn explained.

"He doesn't bowl a lot in the powerplay. But I would want to see him bowl one in the powerplay with the batters looking to score quickly and fielders inside the ring, one in the middle and then two at the death because he is so good. If you get wickets in the powerplay, you look to win the game," Steyn added.

I don't think Mumbai Indians will bowl Trent Boult in the last four overs: Sanjay Manjrekar

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was impressive up front against CSK as he was able to generate both seam and swing. However, at the death, he was taken to the cleaners by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo.

In that context, Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Mumbai Indians might be better off using up Boult's overs early on and keeping Jasprit Bumrah and Adam Milne for the death.

"I don't think they (Mumbai Indians) will give the bowling to Boult in the last four overs," Manjrekar said. "They will use him a bit like Dhoni uses Deepak Chahar. Boult is someone I would not trust bowling in the last few overs."

Mumbai Indians will face the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

