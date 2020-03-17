Dav Whatmore lavishes praise on India's first-class cricket setup

Whatmore has praised the format of the Ranji Trophy and India's strength in depth

The veteran coach is expected to return to India to coach in the Ranji Trophy, with at least 2 sides keen on signing him

Whatmore has praised the role of the BCCI and India's strength in depth in the domestic circuit

Dav Whatmore has heaped praise on India's prowess in First-Class cricket, as he gave his seal of approval to the quality of cricket as well as the format of the Ranji Trophy.

Previously in charge of India U-19s, Kolkata Knight Riders and Kerala throughout his illustrious managerial career in the subcontinent, Whatmore is familiar with the cricketing scene in the country and is someone who has observed the game at different levels in several countries across the world.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sri Lanka's World Cup winning coach from 1996 praised the BCCI for the format of the Ranji Trophy, adding that the tournament could do well with the implementation of the DRS.

“It (First-Class cricket) is as good as in any country, including Australia and England. The BCCI has got it right with the format of the Ranji Trophy. I am happy with the current system of five teams qualifying for the quarterfinals from the top two groups."

“I think it (DRS) will come eventually. It would be expensive, but if there is one organisation that could afford it, it is the BCCI.”

The 66-year-old also revealed that he spotted Shubman Gill and Mayank Markande, while the duo turned out for Punjab in his time at Kerala and went on to praise India's strength in depth in the domestic circuit.

“I remember being impressed by Shubman Gill and Mayank Markande when I first saw them in the Ranji Trophy.”

Whatmore is currently the Head Coach of the Singapore National Cricket Team and has reportedly shown willingness to return to India, with the Hindu reporting that a handful of sides in the country are interested in securing his services.